Bobby Tisdale Sr. 1941—2019
Bobby Frank Tisdale Sr., of Rockford departed this earthly life May 22, 2019 in his home. He was born October 6, 1941 in Athens, Alabama the son of Hosea and Evelyn Tisdale. Bobby lived in Rockford since the early 60's coming from Paducah Kentucky. He married the former Edith Mae Roberson she died in 1984, later to marry the former Elisa Charles-Moreland, June 9, 1994. Bobby was employed as a driver by Peoria Rockford Bus Company many years. Bobby was the former owner/operator of the Main Island Lounge. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church. Bobby was a member of the Old School Classic Car Group and Forest City Modulators C.B. Club. He graduated from Lincoln High School in Paducah, Kentucky.
Bobby leaves to cherish many loving memories, his loving wife, Elisa; two sons, Eddie Roberson and Bobby Tisdale Jr.; step children; Shelly (Delante) Jackson, Willie (Rene) Moreland and Marla Moreland; seven grandchildren and one great grandson; three brothers, Daryl, Scottie and Marcus Bowen; three sisters, Bernadine Bowen, Delois (Willie) Fonzer and Marla Bowen; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends including his two aunts, Christine Royles and Caree Hargrove. He was predeceased by his parents, two brothers, Stanley Bowen and Robert "Verne" Bowen.
Services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Bethel Baptist Church 724 Harrison Avenue. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 25 to May 27, 2019