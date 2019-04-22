|
Bobby V. Hamlin Jr. 1963—2019
Bobby V. Hamlin Jr., 55, of Loves Park, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019. He was born on June 23, 1963 in Chicago to Bobby and Joyce (Eldridge) Hamlin Sr. Bobby had a passion for studying religion and working on computers. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with his friends and family.
Survivors include his father, Bobby V. Hamlin Sr.; children, Stephanie Mirshak, Zachary (Haley) Hamlin and Gretchen Mueller; grandchild, Emma Mirshak; sister, Ronda (Kenneth) Foreman; honorary sister, Julie Scholtz; niece, Maladria Foreman. Predeceased by his mother, Joyce Hamlin; sister, Kimberly Hamlin.
Funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Rd., Loves Park, Illinois 61111 with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions can be made to The Autism Program of Easterseals. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2019