Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services at Buck-Wheeler-Hyland Chapel
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
12:30 PM
Memorial service
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
Bonita Louise Wainscott


1925 - 2019
Bonita Louise Wainscott Obituary
Bonita Louise Wainscott 1925—2019
Bonnie Wainscott, 93, of Belvidere IL, passed away peacefully on September 4th at Lincolnshire Place Memory Care Facility in Loves Park IL.
She was born September 20, 1925 in Belvidere, and lived her entire life on property west of town homesteaded by her maternal and paternal grandparents, the Tobynes and the Davis's.
In 1949 Bonnie married Rolf Wainscott. They enjoyed fishing and took many trips together. Bonnie worked as a secretary and tax assessor while raising their three children. In later years she assisted Rolf in his land appraisal business. She was a member of the First United Methodist Church, and enjoyed helping out at the Boone County Historical Society. She loved her gardens, doing handwork, and watching the wildlife around the gravel quarry that now bears her name - Lake Bonita.
She is survived by her three children, Dan Wainscott of Belvidere, Terry Willcockson of Woodstock, and Rebecca Wainscott of Viroqua, WI, and her grandchildren Nathan and Katherine Willcockson and Merla Rose (Wainscott) Coen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Harold and Flora Davis; and her husband Rolf.
A short visitation followed by a memorial service will be held at 12:30 pm Tuesday, September 10, at Anderson Funeral Home, Belvidere.
Memorials in Bonnie's name may be made to Ida Public Library.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 6 to Sept. 8, 2019
