Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita Mund
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita M. Mund


1940 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonita M. Mund Obituary
Bonita M. Mund 1940—2019
Bonita M. Mund, 79, of Rockford, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1940 in Rockford to Arthur and Marion Alberts. She married Jack Mund on June 24, 1960 in Rockford. Bonita enjoyed traveling, shopping and eating out, as well as spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth A. Cuniff and Michael (Lisa) Mund; grandsons, Daniel and Kyle Cuniff and Logan Mund; sister, Shirley Goranson; family member, Kevin G. Cuniff. Predeceased by her parents, husband and brother, Richard Alberts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonita's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -