Bonita M. Mund 1940—2019
Bonita M. Mund, 79, of Rockford, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019. She was born on July 4, 1940 in Rockford to Arthur and Marion Alberts. She married Jack Mund on June 24, 1960 in Rockford. Bonita enjoyed traveling, shopping and eating out, as well as spending time with her family.
Survivors include her children, Elizabeth A. Cuniff and Michael (Lisa) Mund; grandsons, Daniel and Kyle Cuniff and Logan Mund; sister, Shirley Goranson; family member, Kevin G. Cuniff. Predeceased by her parents, husband and brother, Richard Alberts.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019