Bonnie D. Balok 1927—2019
Bonnie Darlene Balok, of Rockford, IL, passed away peacefully at her daughter's home in Wonder Lake on March 2, 2019. Born on September 17, 1927 in Kenosha, WI. Daughter of Willis F. and Gertrude H. (Eschbach) Fenske. Married Joseph J. Balok on June 25, 1949 at St John's Lutheran Church in Kenosha, WI. Graduate of Mary D Bradford High School. Member of Our Savior's Lutheran Church in Rockford, IL. Bonnie taught Sunday School for 49 years and was involved in numerous circles, bible study groups and Stephen Ministry. She volunteered extensively for church programs and activities. Bonnie also volunteered in her community. She was active in parent teacher and Boy Scout/Girl Scout organizations. While Bonnie was primarily a homemaker, she possessed remarkable energy, talent, resourcefulness and creativity, which was evident in her work as a seamstress, in her artistic creations, in her garden, in her home projects, and in her boundless service to our Lord and Savior through volunteer work and ministry to others. She cherished her family, church family, friends and neighbors.
Bonnie is survived by her four children, Joseph (Evelyn) Balok of Suffolk, VA, Kim (Ron) Bateman of Wonder Lake, IL, Michael (Mary Ellen) Balok of Sausalito, CA, Paul Balok of Rockford; grandchildren, Joseph Balok, Vincent Bullard, Kelly Bullard, Bill Bullard, Daniel Balok, Haley Balok; step grandchildren Billy Parker, Kelle Minton, Ernie Parker, Kerry Wilson and Kyle Bateman; thirteen great grandchildren; brother Bill Fenske of Couderay, WI; sister Betty Mohr of Kenosha, WI, and many beloved nieces and nephews. Bonnie was predeceased by her parents, her mother in law, Irma Balok, and her husband, Joe. Special thanks to Kris Powell for her care and love.
Memorial service at Our Savior's Lutheran Church on Saturday, April 13, 2019. Visitation at 10:00 a.m., service at 11:00 a.m. with luncheon following. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Our Savior's Lutheran church. Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, assisted the family. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 10, 2019