Bonnie Holliman
1956 - 2020
Bonnie Jean Holliman, of Rockford, Illinois departed this earthly life October 30, 2020 in Sycamore, Illinois. She was born September 25, 1956 in Rockford, Illinois the daughter of Curleese Adams and Rufus Holliman. Bonnie was employed as a caregiver by Help at Home in Rockford, Illinois for over ten years she graduated from East high school and later attended Rockford business college.
Bonnie leave the cherish many loving memories, daughter Kasho(Douglas)Anderson; son, John Mack; thirteen grandchildren, Dazhanique Smith-Mack, Dazaria Smith-Mack, Zavieon Bean, Ja'Shyanique Mack, Kashi'Nique Bean, John Mack lll, Zanijia Anderson, Jerome Mack, Sadarrie Anderson, Jaleah Mack, J'Miyah Mack, Jamius Mack, Lorenzo Anderson, Demarcus Johnson; two great grandchildren Me'Sani Smith, Elijah Gamble; five sister, Sheila Holliman, Rosie (Michael) Moore, Cassandra Holliman, Lashon (Donell) Walker, Turnia Holliman; one brother, Superintendent Elder Curtis Walker; three special friends, Bobby Jackson, Joe Lee, Ms. Ruth Talley; A host of nieces and nephews other relatives and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents, one son Nathaniel Jerome Butler, brother Richard Holliman, three sister, Dinah Holliman, Rogena Carey-Holliman, Lizzie Walker; special friend Erma Simmons.
Visitation will be held 1-3pm Saturday, November 07, 2020 at Deliverance Crusader Center 2101 Auburn St Rockford, IL, with private services held for the family. Mask are required. Arrangements completed by Collins & Stone Funeral Home 128 S Fifth St.

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Visitation
01:00 - 03:00 PM
Deliverance Crusader Center
Funeral services provided by
Collins & Stone Funeral Home
128 S Fifth Street
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 965-1515
