Bonnie Lee Wolter 1940—2020
Bonnie Lee Wolter, 79, of Belvidere, IL, passed away on Monday, January 13, 2020 at her home. She was born on Thursday, August 15, 1940 to the late Walter and Eileen (Davis) Bartels in Strawberry Points, IA. She married the love of her life, Richard Wolter on Monday, July 3, 1989 in Belvidere, IL. She enjoyed walking with her friend Stella, traveling, Color by Number, and bargain hunting. Bonnie is loved and will be deeply missed by her son, Charles "Chuck" (Rhonda Salyers) Daringer Jr; daughter, Jean Daringer; 8 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; numerous nieces and a nephew; special friend, Stella Harbolt. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Eileen; beloved husband, Richard; son, Scott Allen; sister, Barbara Hansen; special friend, Coy Lowery. There will be a funeral service on Monday, January 20, 2020 at Belvidere First Assembly of God beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Dale Anderson officiating. A visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place at Highland Garden of Memories in Belvidere, IL. A memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020