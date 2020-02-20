|
Bonnie M. Kuehl 1950—2020
Memorial services for Bonnie Marie Kuehl, 70, of Temple, Texas will be held at Noon on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple with Rev. Heath Abel officiating.
Ms. Kuehl died Tuesday in a Temple hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.
Ms. Kuehl was born February 1, 1950 in Rockford, Illinois to Robert Jansen and Charlotte Howell Jansen. She graduated from Rockford West High School in 1968, Western Illinois University and earned her Master's Degree from Tarleton State University. She was a Music Educator, and taught at The Killeen ISD for much of her career. She was also the keyboardist for Covenant Lutheran Church. She was involved with many Choral Groups in Temple and was involved with the CAC in Fine Arts Education. She had moved to Temple from San Antonio thirty three years ago and was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughter Alicia Kuehl Lamonda and her husband Patrick of Riverdale, Iowa; her son Thomas A. Kuehl of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her brother Chuck Jansen of Machesney Park, Illinois, her sister Carole Jansen Goodwin of Alexandria, Virginia and three grandchildren Gabriel, Charlotte and Gideon and friend Zandra Ward of Killeen.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor's favorite school Fine Arts Program.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon on Saturday at Covenant Lutheran Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020