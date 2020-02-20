Home

POWERED BY

Services
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home
3110 Airport Road
Temple, TX 76504
(254) 899-8888
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Kuehl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie M. Kuehl


2020 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie M. Kuehl Obituary
Bonnie M. Kuehl 1950—2020
Memorial services for Bonnie Marie Kuehl, 70, of Temple, Texas will be held at Noon on Saturday February 22, 2020 at Covenant Lutheran Church in Temple with Rev. Heath Abel officiating.
Ms. Kuehl died Tuesday in a Temple hospital, after a short illness, surrounded by her family.
Ms. Kuehl was born February 1, 1950 in Rockford, Illinois to Robert Jansen and Charlotte Howell Jansen. She graduated from Rockford West High School in 1968, Western Illinois University and earned her Master's Degree from Tarleton State University. She was a Music Educator, and taught at The Killeen ISD for much of her career. She was also the keyboardist for Covenant Lutheran Church. She was involved with many Choral Groups in Temple and was involved with the CAC in Fine Arts Education. She had moved to Temple from San Antonio thirty three years ago and was a member of Covenant Lutheran Church.
Survivors include her daughter Alicia Kuehl Lamonda and her husband Patrick of Riverdale, Iowa; her son Thomas A. Kuehl of Colorado Springs, Colorado; her brother Chuck Jansen of Machesney Park, Illinois, her sister Carole Jansen Goodwin of Alexandria, Virginia and three grandchildren Gabriel, Charlotte and Gideon and friend Zandra Ward of Killeen.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the donor's favorite school Fine Arts Program.
Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon on Saturday at Covenant Lutheran Church.
Scanio-Harper Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -