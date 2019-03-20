|
|
Bonnie S. Campbell 1958—2019
Bonnie S. Campbell, 60, of Rockford IL, died at 9:40 a.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 in her home.
Born March 25, 1958 in Yokohama, Japan, the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Donald and Lillian (Oyama) Campbell. Graduated from Pecatonica High School, Class of 1976 and from Illinois College in Jacksonville, IL with a degree in Biology. She was employed as a title examiner by Title Underwriters in Belvidere, IL, retiring in 2018. She enjoyed gardening, playing the piano, dancing, singing and reading. She was a member of the Literary Society in college.
Survivors include her father Donald Campbell and sisters Jean (Rick) Campbell-Peterson and Susan (David) Sieveking. She was preceded in death by her mother.
Memorial ceremonies will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, March 23, 2019 in McCorkle Funeral Home- Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W Fifth Street, Pecatonica, IL with Reverend Tim Spickler of New Life Bible Church, Winnebago, IL officiating. A visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. to time of ceremony on Saturday. Cremation rites will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to of IL, 215 W Illinois Street, Suite 1C, Chicago, IL 60654
To share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 20 to Mar. 22, 2019