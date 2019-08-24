|
|
Bonnie Shumate 1941—2019
Bonnie Rama Shumate, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 18, 2019. She was born August 16, 1941 in Madison, WI the daughter of Raymond and Marjorie Bakken. Bonnie lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Madison. She was employed as a teacher by the City of Rockford Head Start Program 13 years before retiring. Bonnie was a member of Heartland Church. She was a volunteer at Westend Soup Kitchen, Sexual Assault counselor and served many years as a foster parent. She graduated from Madison schools later to graduate from Rock Valley College with a Associates in Applied Science Child Care and Development.
Bonnie leaves to cherish many loving memories, her four daughters, Terri (Marty) Rhodes, Dawn (Stefan) Miller, Debra Howard and Tammy (Percie, III) Ellis; two sons, Richard Overton and Benjamin Lilly Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lauren Bakken and Dawn Sullinger; 2 brothers Richard (Rosemary) Miller and Bruce Bakken; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday August , 26, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019