Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
For more information about
Bonnie Shumate
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie Shumate
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Shumate


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bonnie Shumate Obituary
Bonnie Shumate 1941—2019
Bonnie Rama Shumate, of Rockford departed this earthly life August 18, 2019. She was born August 16, 1941 in Madison, WI the daughter of Raymond and Marjorie Bakken. Bonnie lived in Rockford over 50 years coming from Madison. She was employed as a teacher by the City of Rockford Head Start Program 13 years before retiring. Bonnie was a member of Heartland Church. She was a volunteer at Westend Soup Kitchen, Sexual Assault counselor and served many years as a foster parent. She graduated from Madison schools later to graduate from Rock Valley College with a Associates in Applied Science Child Care and Development.
Bonnie leaves to cherish many loving memories, her four daughters, Terri (Marty) Rhodes, Dawn (Stefan) Miller, Debra Howard and Tammy (Percie, III) Ellis; two sons, Richard Overton and Benjamin Lilly Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 24 great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; 2 sisters, Lauren Bakken and Dawn Sullinger; 2 brothers Richard (Rosemary) Miller and Bruce Bakken; a host of nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. She was predeceased by her parents.
Services will be held 1:00 p.m. Monday August , 26, 2019 at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now