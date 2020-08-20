Bonnie Watson 1935—2020Bonnie Watson April 4th, 1935 - August 17th,2020Bonnie Watson age 85, of Rockford IL. Passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by family. She was born to Mildred and Lance Wright in 1935. She married the love of her life James Watson May 1957. Over 65 years they raised three children and many grandbabies who were her pride and joy. Bonnie also enjoyed a long rewarding career at Wesley Willows, where she was often recognized for her huge heart and genuine kindness. She also worked at National Lock for 30 years. Bonnie was also a faithful member at Lincolnwood Baptist Church. She is predeceased by her husband James Watson.daughter Gayle (Cruz) Kirchner and many brothers and sisters.She is survived by sons Phillip Watson of Roscoe Il. and Kenneth Watson of Rockford Il.Grandchildren, Heather Watson, Jayme Cruz, Cassey Cruz, Phillip Watson Jr., Abbigal (Devin) Whitson, Jeffery Kirchner, Oliver Watson, Jakob Kirchner, Stephen Watson.Great Grandchildren Brandon Cruz; Lola Cruz; Jakxon Kalen; Devin Whitson Jr.; Alyas Sockwell;Isabella Kirchner; Ezaikyias Sockwell; Jakob Kirchner Jr.; Keiran Whitson; Kaiden Whitson.Special thanks to her granddaughter and loving caretaker Heather Watson and wonderful hospice nurses.Visitation and services will be held atSundberg Funeral Home215 N.6th St. Rockford Il. 61107Visitation- Sunday 5pm-7pm & Monday 11am-12pm Services following