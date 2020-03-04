|
Bounmy Phouvieng 1935—2020
Bounmy Phouvieng, 84, of Rockford, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in OSF St. Anthony Hospital at 2:58am, surrounded by her family. Born May 1, 1935 in Pakse Laos, the daughter of Fa and Pun. Married Yeung Kai (aka Khamsouk Phouvieng) in 1955. They moved to Rockford in 1981 and raised their four children. She enjoyed cooking, being involved in the Asian community, and being surrounded by her friends and family. She was a member of the Laotian Buddhist Temple.
Survivors include children: Patrick (Yeung) Phouvieng (Louly – spouse), Song (Yeung) Phouvieng (Cho Cho – spouse) , Vilaysone Xamonthy (Per – spouse), Saim Yeung (Miriam – spouse) , and adopted son Vilaysack Phouvieng (Somjit – spouse) who lives in Bologna, Italy; grandchildren include: Jennifer and Brandon Xamonthy, Adalia and Aurora Yeung, Vivian and Ryan Phouvieng, Benjamin and Alexander Phouvieng, and Anna Phouvieng (Marco Scarante – spouse, Italy); and brother Bounneuang Siriphanh.
Visitation and service will be Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., Rockford, IL 61108. Visitation will start at 9am-12pm, followed by service. Services will begin at 1-3pm. Cremation will follow.
Thank you to all staff at Davita Dialysis Center on Roxbury Road, for providing superior care and service for her, for the past 16 years. We would also like to thank OSF St. Anthony Hospital.
