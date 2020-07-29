Boyd Frank Johnson 1945—2020

Boyd Frank Johnson passed away in Madison, Wisconsin on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born in Rockford, Illinois on March 22, 1945, he was a son of Sype and Ethel Johnson. He is survived by a brother, Dennis (Diane) Johnson; niece Denise Robins and nephew Clifford Johnson.

He had many friends in Wisconsin and Florida. He lived in Florida for the past 20 years, but always looked forward to his summers in Wisconsin, which he called home. He loved animals and plants and spent 7 years living on a small farm raising all kinds of animals and tending to his many plants. He spent 17 years running the Gallery Restaurant in Middleton, Wisconsin tending to many weddings. In Florida, he spent many years as a waiter in several different restaurants enjoying giving the best service he knew how.

In Florida, Boyd attended St. Michael and All Angels Episcopal Church in Sanibel Island and when in Madison, he attended St. Dunston's Episcopal Church.

He was a man of wit and spontaneity. He always gave his best and would give you a helping hand when needed. He was someone who when you first met, you would never forget him. He cherished his friendships. Boyd will be missed by many.

His partner will always have a big empty hole in his heart because there were never two, but always one in love and spirit. It was 50 years of a great loving relationship. He has blessed so many lives and he knew that Jesus would be there waiting for him with open arms. May he know rest in His Glory forever.



