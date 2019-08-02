Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
Brad Alan Johnson


1951 - 2019
Brad Alan Johnson 1951—2019
Brad Alan Johnson, 68, of Loves Park, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after a lengthy illness. He was born in Janesville, WI on February 26, 1951 to Clifford and Nancy (Cahill) Johnson; married the former Sandra Stewart. In his early years, Brad's passion was working on cars and then he was a machinist later in life.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; children, Andrew (Marie) Johnson, Neal (Jessica) Johnson and Lisa Johnson; three grandchildren, Wes, Ben and Ellie Johnson; brother, Michael Johnson and sister, Carla (Dave) Messer. Predeceased by his parents and brother, Guy Johnson.
A private family service will be held. Burial in Scottish Argyle Cemetery, Caledonia. Honquest Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019
