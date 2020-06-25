Braden Lee "Brady" Thor
1937 - 2020
Braden "Brady" Lee Thor 1937—2020
Braden "Brady" Lee Thor, 82, of Rockford, met his Savior, Jesus Christ, face to face on Friday, June 19, 2020 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Brady was born Tuesday, October 5, 1937, in Rockford to Otto W. Thor and Edith C. (Gustafson) Thor. He married Lila M. Barnes on February 14, 1966. He is survived by his wife, Lila; sons, Brian L. (Kristyn) Thor of Rockford and Mark A. Thor of Bloomington, MN; grandchildren Benjamin L. Thor, Joshua P. Thor and Sarah C. Thor.
A walk-through visitation will be from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, 2020 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 Second Ave., Rockford. A private family service will be held with a burial at Arlington Memorial Park. To view a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
28
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Olson Funeral Home - Rockford
