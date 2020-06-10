Bradford Cook 1961—2020
Bradford S. Cook, 58, of Delavan, WI died on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center in Burlington. Family Services will be held. MONROE FUNERAL HOME in Delavan is assisting the family. Please visit us at delavanfuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.