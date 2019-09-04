|
Dr. Bradley J. Reich 1963—2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Dr. Bradley J. Reich announces his passing on Thursday, August 29th, 2019 at the age of 56. With his passing he leaves behind his wife of 26 years Tina, his 2 daughters, Halie (Kyle) Davis and Jillian (Camron) Mazeika. One grandchild Lincoln Davis, and numerous family members. A visitation will be held from 1pm-5pm, Sunday, September 8, at McCorkle Funeral Home, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd, Rockton, IL. 61072. Private funeral ceremonies to be held. See McCorkle website for more information.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019