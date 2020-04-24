|
|
Bradley Lameyer 1959—2020
Bradley Lameyer was born in Rockford, Illinois on November 1, 1959 to Hiram and Virgie Lameyer. He attended Auburn High School until going off to work at Barber Coleman's as a welder. Brad soon started his own towing business. While having these jobs he had been working at Lefthanders since the age of eleven and worked there until his passing on April 22, 2020. Racing and Race Cars were Brad's passion and everyone who knew him described him as an extremely lovable and happy guy. Brad is survived by the love of his life, Sue Rogers; Loving mother, Virgie (nee Rauch) Lameyer; Dear brother, Bruce (Carmen) Lameyer; Nieces Janean (Gary) Sciortino and Angela (Cecil Creviston) Lameyer; Nephew, Brian Lameyer; Uncles, Lawrence and Leroy; Sister in law, Sharie Lameyer; Many cousins; Special friend, P.D. Brad was preceded in death by his father, Hiram Lameyer; Brother, Virgil Lameyer; Aunts, Ann, Marilyn, Violet, Mae, and Darlene. A walk through visitation will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 9am-10:30am at Advantage Funeral Home (7000 W. State St, Rockford, IL 61102). Due to recent health concerns there will be no gathering during the designated visitation time. Pastor Don will lead a private family service following the visitation. The service will be livestreamed at our Facebook page: Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services (Rockford, Illinois). Private interment to follow.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 28, 2020