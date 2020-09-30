Bradley Steven Gillis 1951—2020Bradley Steven Gillis, 69, of Rockton, IL died 5:22 a.m., Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at home.He was born May 23, 1951 in Rockford, IL the son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Gillis. Bradley has lived 13 years in Rockton, IL coming here from Machesney Park, IL. He graduated from Auburn High School, class of 1969.Married to the former Mary B. Koteski in Rockford, IL on September 4,1971. Bradley was employed as a building engineer by Rockford Board of Education for 35 years.Survivors include: wife Mary Gillis; daughters Tina Gillis-Schoenherr and Kaly (Michael) Gillis Swiatkowski; son Daniel (Chris) Gillis; grandchildren Kaylyn, Payton, Brooke, Beth, Brayden; great grandchild Grayson; special friends Josh and Bobbi Jo, Aubrey, Junior and brother Gordon Gillis.He is predeceased by his parents and grandparents.A funeral ceremony following social distancing guidelines and requesting the public to wear masks, will be held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, October 3, 2020 at McCorkle Funeral Home- Rockton Chapel, 767 N. Blackhawk Blvd,, Rockton, IL with Mark Maxted officiating. Cremation Rites to be Accorded. A visitation will be held from 1:00 p.m. until time of service Saturday.