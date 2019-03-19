|
|
Bradley Thomas Nelson 1983—2019
Bradley Thomas Nelson , 35 of Rockford passed away Thursday March 14th, 2019 .
Born May 31,1983 in Rockford, son of John and Denise ( Claus ) Nelson and Paul Matthews
Survived by His parents , Grandmother Ethel Nelson and Grandmother Alice Matthews. Sister Jennifer Nelson, Brother Eric Nelson , Finance Susan AL-Saiyani and many nieces and
Nephews along with extended family members.
Please join us in celebrating Bradley's life on March 23 , 2019 at
North Love Baptist Church
5301 East Riverside Blv.
Rockford , IL. 61114
Visitation with family 10:00 to 11:00
Memorial Service 11:00 to 12:00
Followed by Food and Fellowship
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 19 to Mar. 22, 2019