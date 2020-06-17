Brandon Bast 1988—2020

Brandon Richard Lee Bast, 31, of Roscoe, Illinois passed unexpectedly on June 12, 2020. In lieu of a funeral, a Celebration of Life will be held by his parents, Karen & Greg Spencer; Tom & Jennifer Bast, on June 20th at the home of Tom & Jennifer Bast, 1926 Wyndham Ln. Rockton, Il from 1-4 p.m. Brandon was a kind and gentle soul, loved by anyone who had the chance to meet him. Brandon discovered a new found love for kayaking and spent many days on the river with his neighbor and friend. Brandon was a brother, son, grandson and friend to many and will be missed dearly. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Salvation Army of Rockford. The Salvation Army played a huge role in Brandon's recovery and the family hopes these donations may help another families loved one with their recovery.



