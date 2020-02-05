|
Brandon C. Ingle 1991—2020
Brandon Charles Ingle, 28, of Roscoe passed away Monday, February 3, 2020.
Survivors include parents, Rhonda and Charles Ingle; sisters, Angela Resch, Holly Ganser; brothers, Chad (Salle) Ingle, Troy Ingle; and several loving family members.
Funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory – Roscoe Chapel, 11342 Main Street, Roscoe with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. To view full obituary, share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020