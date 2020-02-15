|
Brandon Lee Palm 1991—2020
Brandon Lee Palm, 28, of Winnebago, passed away Monday, February 10, 2020 at his home in Winnebago. He was born May 28, 1991 in Rockford, the son of Marty Scott and Susan Marie (Shugars) Palm. He graduated from Winnebago High School in 2009. Brandon worked at the Palmdale family farm in Winnebago. He enjoyed working with farm equipment, riding his motorcycle, helping his friends and most enjoyed spending time with his children and friends. Brandon's sense of humor was handed down from his Grandpa Jerry.
Brandon is lovingly survived by his daughter, Kaydence West of Winnebago; son, Tobias Palm of Winnebago; parents, Marty (Sue) Palm of Winnebago; brother, Nick Palm of Winnebago; grandparents, Jerry Palm and Barbara Falk of Winnebago, Mary Ricotta of Winnebago; longtime friend, Venessa West, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, and nieces.
Brandon is predeceased by his brother, Dustin "Dusty" Palm, grandparents, Margelet "Peggy" Palm, Clayton and Ann Shugars.
A gathering of family and friends will be 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020, at the Event Center, 506 N. Elida St., Winnebago. In lieu of flowers memorials will be established for the Kaydence West and Tobias Palm education funds. Cremation rites accorded. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 15 to Feb. 19, 2020