|
|
Brant Alexander Griebel 10-22-2001—09-15-2019
Gone too soon
Brant Alexander Griebel died 09-15-2019 of a hit and run accidental death. Born October 22, 2001 at Rockford Memorial Hospital to biological parents Jessica Beasley and Robert Tessman. Where two beautiful years later his mother and biological grandmother Peggy S. Davis adopted and raised him for all of his life. The remainder of his autistic beautiful life was spent by bringing joy and happiness to hearts of many. He danced to his favorite music, played with all his favorite toys and took care of his pets angel and karma. At the age of seventeen he was blessed by God to live and see life through the eyes and heart of a 4 year old. At the tender and innocent age of seventeen he leaves behind his great grandmother Marion Louise Rotolo, his Great aunt's Pamela gean Griebel and family and Debbie Ann kulis and family. Great uncle's Howard W Griebel and Raymond A Griebel, Timothy and Thomas Griebel and family
As well as his aunt's Jennifer Davis and Alicia Thomas and his silly uncle Brian Davis. To carry on his legacy he leaves behind his cousins and littles Aiden Micheal Nolan James and Sophia. Brant gained his wings and now moves on to heaven to celebrate his after life with all our loved ones who have passed.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26, 2019