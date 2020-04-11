|
|
Brenda C. Mullins 1944—2020
Brenda C. Mullins, 75, of Machesney Park, IL passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020. She was born August 24, 1944 in Bristol, TN the daughter of Jack and Zonnie (Rosebaum) Neal. Brenda married Donald R. Mullins, Sr. on June 16, 1963. She worked as a Para-professional for many years in the Harlem School District. Brenda was an original committee member for the Red Ribbon Campaign and very involved in both PTA and PTO. She enjoyed playing cards and spending time with her grandchildren. Brenda will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved her.
Brenda is survived by her two children, Donald R. (Joy) Mullins, Jr. and Rebecca Ecker; grandchildren, Grace and Connor Ecker; brothers, Fred (Darla) Neal and Terry (Debbie) Neal; sister-in-law, Betty (Fred) Williams. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Donald; granddaughter, Hannah Ecker; sisters, Margie and Letty; brothers, Larry and Jackie. The family would like to thank Dr. Altayeh for his care and compassion.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Entombment in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted with Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for a cause to be determined. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 11 to Apr. 13, 2020