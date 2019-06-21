|
Brenda J. Wurm 1952—2019
Brenda Wurm, 66, of Rockford, died on June 6, 2019. Born on July 14, 1952, in Prairie du Chien, WI, the daughter on Vernard and Ida (Faust) Bankes. Brenda married Wayne Wurm on December 20, 1985, he predeceased her on August 4, 2005. Brenda worked as a waitress for 18 years but she was most proud of her job at Liebovich Brothers as a plant clerk. She was a member of the Eagles Club for many years. Her hobbies included golf, gardening, books, bowling, camping, cooking, and having a full house for meals. Above all Brenda loved being around family and friends. Survived by her children, Heather (Chris) Brown, Philip (Serena) Hungate, and Kristal Hungate; grandchildren, Destiny Hungate, Demetrius Hungate, Jorden Hungate, Bryson Owens, Bruce Hungate, Adam Hubler, Christopher (Dawn Ferry) Bankes, Aaron Bankes, Sebastian Bankes, Kyla Randolph, and Isabella Hungate; five great-grandchildren, Sydney, Jaxon, Jada, Jenna, and Jasmine Bankes. Predeceased by her parents; son, Timothy Bankes; twin brother, Bruce Bankes; siblings, Glen Bankes, Gary Bankes, Richard Bankes, Shelva Gobin, Charlene Conti, and Marilyn Casazza; and son-in-law, James S. Randolph, Jr.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 28 2019 at Fred C. Olson Chapel, 1001 2nd Ave, Rockford. A graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, June 28, 2019 in 12 Mile Grove Cemetery, Pecatonica. Memorials may be made to the family. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 21 to June 23, 2019