Brenda Kay Kruit 1957—2019
Brenda Kay Kruit, 62, of Rockford passed away Monday, March 25, 2019, in her home. Born March 20, 1957, in Rockford, the daughter of Leon and Mildred (Ashcraft) Files. Brenda enjoyed quilting, cooking, her chickens, watching the news, politics, cigarettes, coffee and collecting antiques. Most of all, she loved her family, especially spending time with her grandchildren. Survivors include her daughter, Heather Quinn; grandchildren, Daniel Steele, Kayla (Louis) Gilbert, Ricky Rodriguez and Tony Rojas; brothers, Brad (Donna) and Mark Files; and all of her chickens. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Jerry Kruit, Sr.; and sisters, Karen (Dale) and Laura Jones.
Service at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 2 p.m. to service time. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2019
