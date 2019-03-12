Home

Grace Funeral & Cremation Services
1340 South Alpine Road
Rockford, IL 61108
815-395-0559
Brenda Rosa


Brenda Rosa Obituary
Brenda Rosa 1957—2019
Brenda Rosa, 61, of Rockford died on March 7, 2019 in SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born on March 9, 1957 in Rockford, daughter of Michael and Janet (Sandall) Johnson Sr. Brenda was united in marriage to Jose Rosa Sr. in 1980. Brenda was dedicated and devoted to her family, they were her life. She is survived by her husband, Jose; daughter, Tianna (Michael Anthony) Rosa; father, Michael; grandchildren, Mia and Isaiah Lumpkins, Jeremy Perencevic, Alicia Rosa; great-grandchildren, Elianna and Elijah Lumpkins; brother, Michael Johnson; sister, Bonnie Johnson; special friends, Kay Conley and Ladene Erickson. Preceded in death by her mother and step-sons, Jose Rosa Jr. and Rafael Gonzalez. Celebration of Life on Friday, March 15, 2018 from 12:00 pm to 4:00 p.m. at the Blackhawk Athletic Club, 2023 Broadway, Rockford. Grace Funeral & Cremation Services assisted the family. Share a memory or condolence at www.graceFH.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019
