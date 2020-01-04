Rockford Register Star Obituaries
|
Brenda Witherington


1963 - 2019
Brenda Witherington Obituary
Brenda Witherington 1963—2019
Brenda Sue Witherington, 56, of Belvidere, IL passed away on December 30, 2019 in Belvidere, IL surrounded by her family. She was born on September 6, 1963 in Chicago, IL to Donaldson Witherington and Shirley Lusk. She graduated from Northern Illinois University with her bachelor's degree in Accounting. She loved to read and learn about history. But most importantly, she loved spending time with her family.
Brenda was a very supportive and compassionate person. She was always taking care of others.
Brenda will be deeply missed by her son, Jamal Saleh; and her chosen family, Vercel Sayadian and Ali Saleh.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
All ceremonies are private. Memorial contributions in Brenda's name may be gifted to the family to establish a memorial at a later date. To light a candle or write a condolence, please visit www.AndersonFCS.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020
