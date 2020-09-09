1/1
Brian Craig Modersohn
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Craig Modersohn 1948—2020
Brian Modersohn, 72, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on September 7, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. Brian was born on March 23, 1948, in Rockford Illinois to Charles William and Bergetta (Running) Modersohn. Brian spent most of his working years happily working independently as a mechanical engineer. In retirement he filled his time shooting rounds at the range, working on computers, listening to classic rock music, drinking Hawaiian punch and especially enjoying time with his loving wife and best friend, Mary, children and grandkids. His smile and warm presence will be dearly missed.
Brian is survived by his wife, Mary (Lackey) Modersohn, brother, Alan Jon Modersohn, sister, Daryl Joyce (Jimmy) Johnson, children Shawn Modersohn, Brianna Modersohn (Harry Kimbrough Jr.), Amber (Matthew) Beard, Chris (Niffy) Bube, three bonus step-children, Adeline (Jamie) Opperman, Melinda Cassioppi, Dylan Lackey (Monica Czerweic), adored grandchildren and step grandchildren, Evan and Alex Modersohn, Jack Bube, Landon and Lana Opperman, Paul Cassioppi, and Maggie Lackey. Brian is predeceased by his parents and ex-wife, Jan (Eaton) Modersohn. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 508 Retta Ct., Winnebago, IL. 61088

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sep. 9 to Sep. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved