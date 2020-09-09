Brian Craig Modersohn 1948—2020

Brian Modersohn, 72, passed away peacefully at home in his sleep on September 7, 2020 after a long battle with COPD. Brian was born on March 23, 1948, in Rockford Illinois to Charles William and Bergetta (Running) Modersohn. Brian spent most of his working years happily working independently as a mechanical engineer. In retirement he filled his time shooting rounds at the range, working on computers, listening to classic rock music, drinking Hawaiian punch and especially enjoying time with his loving wife and best friend, Mary, children and grandkids. His smile and warm presence will be dearly missed.

Brian is survived by his wife, Mary (Lackey) Modersohn, brother, Alan Jon Modersohn, sister, Daryl Joyce (Jimmy) Johnson, children Shawn Modersohn, Brianna Modersohn (Harry Kimbrough Jr.), Amber (Matthew) Beard, Chris (Niffy) Bube, three bonus step-children, Adeline (Jamie) Opperman, Melinda Cassioppi, Dylan Lackey (Monica Czerweic), adored grandchildren and step grandchildren, Evan and Alex Modersohn, Jack Bube, Landon and Lana Opperman, Paul Cassioppi, and Maggie Lackey. Brian is predeceased by his parents and ex-wife, Jan (Eaton) Modersohn. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to 508 Retta Ct., Winnebago, IL. 61088



