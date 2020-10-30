Brian D. Johnson 1957—2020
Brian David Johnson, 63, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully October 27, 2020. Brian was born May 12, 1957 in Rockford, IL the son of Gene and Mary (Gray) Johnson. He was a 1975 graduate of Belvidere High School and proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Brian spent his working career in computers and most recently as a CNC programmer. He loved riding his motorcycle with friends as well as spending time with his family. He will be missed by all.
He is loved and missed by his parents, Gene and Mary Johnson; siblings, Greg E. (Anita) Johnson, David A. (Wendy) Johnson; niece Stephanie as well as special friend, Sharon Carroll.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A burial at sea will take place at a later date out of Norfolk, VA. Memorials to Serenity Hospice or to the family to establish later. To leave a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com