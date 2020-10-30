1/1
Brian D. Johnson
1957 - 2020
Brian D. Johnson 1957—2020
Brian David Johnson, 63, of Belvidere, IL passed away peacefully October 27, 2020. Brian was born May 12, 1957 in Rockford, IL the son of Gene and Mary (Gray) Johnson. He was a 1975 graduate of Belvidere High School and proudly served his country with the United States Navy. Brian spent his working career in computers and most recently as a CNC programmer. He loved riding his motorcycle with friends as well as spending time with his family. He will be missed by all.
He is loved and missed by his parents, Gene and Mary Johnson; siblings, Greg E. (Anita) Johnson, David A. (Wendy) Johnson; niece Stephanie as well as special friend, Sharon Carroll.
Cremation rites have been accorded. A burial at sea will take place at a later date out of Norfolk, VA. Memorials to Serenity Hospice or to the family to establish later. To leave a memory please visit www.AndersonFCS.com



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Funeral & Cremation Services
218 West Hurlbut Avenue
Belvidere, IL 61008
(815) 544-2616
