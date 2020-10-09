Brian John Pollock 1973—2020
Brian John Pollock,47, of Phoenix, AZ passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 17, following a five year battle with ALS (a/k/a/ Lou Gehrig's Disease). Brian was born in 1973 in Davenport, Iowa, to Perry and Janet Pollock, who went on to provide Brian with invaluable guidance and support throughout his life. Brian grew up in Rockford, Illinois. He attended elementary school at St. Bernadette and then went to Boylan Central Catholic High School, where he graduated in 1991. As a youth, Brian was active in sports and in 4-H as a member of the North Main Rustlers. Following high school, Brian attended the University of Illinois at Champaign-Urbana, graduating in 1995. He then moved to Tucson to attend law school at the University of Arizona. It was there that Brian met the love of his life, Jennifer Garcia. Brian and Jennifer married in 2000 and later had two sons, Zach and Sam. Following law school, Brian clerked for a federal district court judge in Phoenix for two years and then went to work at a Phoenix law firm, where he remained until 2018, when he could no longer work. Away from work, Brian was an active member of various committees of the State Bar of Arizona. His favorite "hobby", however, was spending time with his wife and sons, including on vacations and at his sons' baseball games. Their love and presence helped keep Brian going during difficult times. Brian is survived by his wife, sons, parents, sister, Laura (Ken) Arvesen of Roscoe, brother, Mark (Jessica) of Bellevue, ID, brother, John of Washington, D.C., five nieces and nephews, Anja, Ingrid, Willow, Gehrig, and Jasper, and many wonderful aunts, uncles, and cousins. A funeral mass and Celebration of Life will be held in Phoenix at a later date due to the Coronavirus. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Greater Chicago Chapter of the ALS Association, a wonderful organization that provides assistance to those and their families suffering through this disease or a charity of your choice
.