Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Brian Sallis
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 17, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
Brian K. Sallis


1958 - 2020
Brian K. Sallis Obituary
Brian K. Sallis 1958—2020
Brian K. Sallis, of Rockford, IL, departed this earthly life Wednesday, April 8, 2020, after a long illness. Brian was born October 3, 1958, in Rockford, IL, the son of John C. "Fruit" & Costella (Moss) Sallis. Brian attended Rockford schools. Brian was a faithful and active member of United Faith Missionary Baptist Church until his health failed.
Brian leaves to cherish a large family, his daughter Tasha Forest; his father, John C. "Fruit" Sallis; brothers, Kenny Forest, and Keith Thompson; sisters, Cynthia Weatherby, Linda Redd-Fultz, Angie Garrett, Summer Sallis., Bianca Holiday and Whitney Sallis and three grandchildren. In addition, the entire Moss and Sallis families.
He was predeceased by, soulmate, Wanda Weatherby; and Mother, Costella Sallis; Walking visitation no seating or gathering will be allowed only 10 in at a time, will be held Friday, April 17, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Burial in Cedar Bluff Cemetery.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 14 to Apr. 16, 2020
