Brian K. Smith 1960—2020
ROSCOE- Brian K. Smith, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The son of William and Diane Smith. He was employed by Chrysler where he has worked most of his life. Brian enjoyed cooking and gardening on his free time. He was also an avid fan of the Packers.
Brian is survived by his life partner, Teresa Johnston; children, Eric Still, and Nathaniel Johnston; many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Brother, Robert Smith; sister, Trisha Smith Johnson.
Services are pending at this time.