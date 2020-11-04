1/1
Brian K. Smith
Brian K. Smith 1960—2020
ROSCOE- Brian K. Smith, age 60, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care. He was born in Windsor, Ontario, Canada. The son of William and Diane Smith. He was employed by Chrysler where he has worked most of his life. Brian enjoyed cooking and gardening on his free time. He was also an avid fan of the Packers.
Brian is survived by his life partner, Teresa Johnston; children, Eric Still, and Nathaniel Johnston; many other friends and family. He was preceded in death by his parents; Brother, Robert Smith; sister, Trisha Smith Johnson.
Services are pending at this time. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, is assisting the family. For online obituary and registry: www.schneiderfuneraldirectors.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schneider Funeral Directors and Crematory
1800 East Racine Street
Janesville, WI 53545
608-754-4444
