Brian L. King 1951—2019
Brian L. King, 67, of Winnebago, died on Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Swedish American Heart CCU with his family surrounding him. Born October 13, 1951 to Ross and Elizabeth King in Rockford. Brian graduated West High School in 1969. He married his high school sweetheart, Randiann Lind on April 1, 1972. Brian graduated from Milton College in 1973. He worked at IBM until 1980. He then joined American Family Insurance as an agent until 1994 when he then became an Independent Insurance Agent. Brian enjoyed being a volunteer fireman/first responder for Win-Bur-Sew fire department for 23 years. He was an active member at Court Street United Methodist Church.
Brian is survived by wife of 47 years, Randiann King; daughter, Teresa (Tom) Musso and son, Robert King; grandchildren, Natalie Musso, Nicholas Musso, Addyson King, Brandt King; mother, Elizabeth King; brother, Bradley (Lori) King; niece, Katie (Adam) Dreger; nephew, James King; special friend, Kim Terviel (mother of Addyson and Brandt); sister-in-law, DeAnn (Gerald) Kudzma and several cousins and close friends.
Predeceased by father, Ross King.
Memorial Service will be Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at Court Street United Methodist Church, 215 N Court St, Rockford IL 61101 with the visitation from 12:00pm to the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2019