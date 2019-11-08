|
Brian Lewis Osterberg 1958—2019
Brian Lewis Osterberg, 61, of Garden Prairie, IL, passed away at his home on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. He was born on Sunday, February 9, 1958 in Belvidere, IL to Russell and Maxine (Freitag) Osterberg. He married the love of his life, Cindy Mader, on Saturday, February 9, 1985 in Garden Prairie, IL. Ever since Brian was a child, he was surrounded by farming. Throughout his early adulthood, he helped on the family farm by growing crops and raising pigs and cattle. In 1980, he graduated from Northern Illinois University with a degree in Marketing. He continued to farm for years and later joined Conserv FS as a Crop Specialist, where he continued to work for 30 years. Brian loved his country lifestyle, living within a two mile radius of his childhood home his entire life. Brian loved watching and listening to all of his Chicago sports teams: the Bears, Blackhawks, and White Sox. He would often sit out in his truck and listen to the games on his radio. During football season, he would participate in many pools and fantasy football leagues. Brian also loved to play sports. In high school, he played baseball and later enjoyed golf, bowling, and canoe racing. Above any other sport though, Brian was a fisherman. His favorite place to be was up at Leech Lake in Minnesota fishing, where he had vacationed since he was two years old. Every year, he enjoyed taking his whole family there, including the dogs, followed by a fishing trip with his brother Dennis in the fall. He knew that lake like no one else did. Brian was a very simple man who focused his life around family and traditions. He loved his wife and three daughters more than anything else. He continuously talked about how proud he was of all of his children's accomplishments. He also loved all of the dogs in the family, often taking them on truck rides, out in the boat, or sneaking them treats. Anyone who mentions Brian instantly thinks of his quick wit and sense of humor. He was always cracking jokes and making people laugh, which is what he would want people to remember about him most. Brian is loved and will be deeply missed by his beloved wife, Cindy Osterberg; daughters, Ashley Osterberg, Karah (Sean Morrison) Osterberg, Shelby Osterberg; brothers, Dennis (Rebecca) Osterberg, Robert Osterberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Maxine; brothers, Gary Osterberg, Dale Osterberg; sister, Mary White. The visitation will be held on Monday, November 11, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Belvidere Funeral Home & Cremation Service. A funeral service will begin at 11:00 A.M. at the funeral home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 with Pastor Dina Lauman officiating, preceded by a second visitation from 10:00 A.M. until the time of service. Interment will take place at East Bonus Cemetery in Garden Prairie, IL. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in the family's name.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019