Brian R. Love 1963—2019
Brian R. Love, 55, of Rockford passed away Sunday, March 24, 2019, after an 18 month illness. Born December 26, 1963, in Rockford, the son of Richard and Joan (Hildebrand) Love, of Davis Junction. Brian grew up in Davis Junction and graduated from Stillman Valley High School. Brian was employed at Nestle in Dekalb for over 16 years. Brian enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Navy Club, where he was a member. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan, as are all of his family including his brother, sister and their families, having inherited interest from his grandparents and father, Richard.
Survived by his mother, Joan (Jim) Birchall of Rochelle; brother, Scott (Sharon) Love of Loves Park; sister, Vicky (Ken) Osborne, of Holcomb, Ill.; nephews, David (Jamie) Love, Steve (Kelsey) Osborne and Jim (Kat) Osborne; nieces, Sarah (Jim) Jakymiw and Amanda (Corey Sneyd) Osborne and long-time companion, Tairee Taylor of Rockford. Preceded in death by his grandparents and father, Richard.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd., with a time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. There will be a Celebration of Brian's Life at the Navy Club at a later date. To express online condolences, please visit: www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2019