Brian Wearsch Obituary
Brian Wearsch 1964—2019
Brian Thomas Wearsch 55 of Rockford, Illinois passed away on Saturday, November 9th, 2019.
He was born on February 29th, 1964 in Rockford, Illinois, the son of Robert and Alma Wearsch.
He was a very talented Master Carpenter, most recently employed at Baney Construction.
He is survived by wife Kathy, sons Austin and Maxwell, brothers Greg (Karen) Wearsch, Jeff (Susan) Wearsch, Kevin Wearsch, sister Mary (McKiski), and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, infant son Mason, and nephews Adam and Myles.
Cremation Rites administered by Honquest Funeral Home and Creamatory. Private Service to be held at a later date
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
