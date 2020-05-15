|
|
Brian Werntz 1953—2020
Brian W. Werntz, 66, of St. Charles, IL., formerly of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at JourneyCare, Barrington. He was born August 8, 1953 in Rockford the son of William G. and Ruth Peterson Werntz. He had was a graduate of Rockford East High School. Surviving are a daughter, Sarah (Thomas) Pudelik, 2 grandddaughters, Madeline and Violet, 3 sisters, Nancy (Thomas) Wilton, Carol Werntz, Jan (Gary) McGrath and a brother, Steve (Shirley) Werntz and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be private for the family. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020