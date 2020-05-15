Home

POWERED BY

Services
Laird Funeral Home
310 South State Street
Elgin, IL 60123
(847) 741-8800
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian Werntz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Werntz


1953 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Brian Werntz Obituary
Brian Werntz 1953—2020
Brian W. Werntz, 66, of St. Charles, IL., formerly of Rockford passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 at JourneyCare, Barrington. He was born August 8, 1953 in Rockford the son of William G. and Ruth Peterson Werntz. He had was a graduate of Rockford East High School. Surviving are a daughter, Sarah (Thomas) Pudelik, 2 grandddaughters, Madeline and Violet, 3 sisters, Nancy (Thomas) Wilton, Carol Werntz, Jan (Gary) McGrath and a brother, Steve (Shirley) Werntz and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. Services will be private for the family. Laird Funeral Home, Elgin is assisting the family. For information call 847-741-8800 or www.lairdfamilyfuneralservices.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Laird Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -