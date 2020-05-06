|
|
Brita I. Perkins 1918—2020
Brita I. Perkins, 101, passed away on May 5, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born on October 15, 1918 in Sunne, Varmland, Sweden to Axel R. and Esther (Anderson) Wernstrom. She immigrated with her family to Rockford, Illinois. Brita graduated from Rockford High School and played softball on the Rockford women's softball team that became the Rockford Peaches. On June 29, 1940, she married her sweetheart, Myron Perkins, in Dubuque, Iowa. Brita was the treasurer of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church for a number of years. She found her spiritual home at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church and was a faithful member. Both Brita and Myron were Charter Members of the Boone County Saddle Club and loved riding their horses every chance they had. She also loved attending antique auctions, playing bridge into her 90's, and was heavily involved with her church. She was very creative, and mastered rug hooking and demonstrated rug hooking at Pioneer Days along with her sister Ingrid and loved neighbor Jan Knutson. In addition, she made small wooden crafts, and the one her family members most treasure is the Swedish folk art candelabra. Most importantly, she loved spending time with her family, and they will miss her tremendously.
Brita will be dearly missed by her daughters, Jeanne Smith, Trudy (John) Noren, and Rhonda Perkins; her sister, Barbara Harris; her grandchildren, Fletcher (Leah) Smith, Kara (Justin) Symonds, Lindsay Noren (Daniel) Hayes and Jay Noren; nieces Carol Morris, Mary Mann, and Susan (Bill) Wise and nephews Jeff (Kathy) Harris and Rick (Donna) Harris and her much loved caregiver Alta Banzragch, for her loving care of Brita for 12 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Myron, her sister Ingrid Mann, her brother-in-law, Fred Harris, her brother and sister-in-law Gail and Dorothy Perkins and brother-in-law Alden Perkins.
Brita's funeral ceremony will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 9, 2020.
A private burial will take place in Belvidere Cemetery.
