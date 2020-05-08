|
Bruce A. Olson 1949—2020
Bruce A. Olson, 71, of Roscoe, passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Born January 13, 1949 in Amery, WI, the son of Adlore and Carmen (Peterson) Olson. Bruce married Mary Ellen Schuder in Rockford on May 3, 1981. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry Division during Vietnam. He was a police officer for the City of Rockford before his retirement on January 1999. Survived by his wife, Ellen; mother, Carmen; brother, Jeffrey (Linda) Olson; sister, Susan (Jim) Anthony; nieces, Jennifer Amundson and Katherine (Jimmy) Miller; nephews, Todd (Renee) Amundson and Alexander (Olga Radyushkina) Olson; and cousins, Barbara Gramenz and Tom Zalabak. Predeceased by his father, Adlore.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary, 111 N. First St., Rockford, IL 61107. To share a memory or online condolence, visit www.olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2020