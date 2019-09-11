Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home
424 Prospect St
Beloit, WI 53511
(608) 362-6044
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Buckner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Buckner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Buckner Obituary
Bruce Buckner 1946—2019
Bruce LeRoy Buckner, 72, of Rockford, died, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit.
Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Services are 1:00 p.m. on Monday with visitation one prior to the service at Plymouth United Methodist Church, 5614 South County Road H, Orfordville, Wisconsin 53576. Committal at Plymouth Cemetery will follow the service. Online Condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now