Bruce Buckner 1946—2019
Bruce LeRoy Buckner, 72, of Rockford, died, Friday, September 6, 2019 at Fair Oaks Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in South Beloit.
Visitation is 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, 424 Prospect Street, Beloit, Wisconsin 53511. Services are 1:00 p.m. on Monday with visitation one prior to the service at Plymouth United Methodist Church, 5614 South County Road H, Orfordville, Wisconsin 53576. Committal at Plymouth Cemetery will follow the service. Online Condolences can be shared at www.hansengravitt.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 14, 2019