Bruce Collins


1931 - 2020
Bruce Collins Obituary
Bruce Collins 1931—2020
Bruce Donald Collins, 88, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2020. Born April 8, 1931 in Oconto, WI, Bruce served in the US Army from 1953-1955. Married Jo Ann Long on Sept. 5, 1953. Bruce worked for 25 years at Dixon Automatic Tool, Rockford. Formerly a member of St. Peter's Cathedral. Bruce is survived by his children: Jeff (Barb Hoffman) Collins; Jackie Benzel; Steve (Anna) Collins; Tim (Veronica) Collins; Katie (Mike) Lang; Charlie Collins; 19 grandchildren: 4 great-grandhildern. Preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann and his son-in-law Bill Benzel. Celebration of Life will be Sat. Jan. 25, 2020 at 11am at First Free Church, 2223 N. Mulford Rd., Rockford. Visitation from 10am until the time of service. Stateline Cremation Services is assisting the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020
