1/1
Bruce E. Block
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bruce's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bruce E. Block 1931—2020
Bruce E. Block died peacefully at home in Rockford, IL on Saturday, October 24, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on May 21, 1931, and spent the majority of his life in the Rockford area. Bruce married his first love, Joyce Smith, after graduation from Purdue University. He served in the U. S. Army as part of the occupation of Germany. Jobs followed at Barnes Drill Company, Beloit Corporation, Hill Rockford and Rockford Automation. He retired from Rockford Automation as Vice President of Engineering. Bruce raised horses and loved his cabin in the Northwoods, wildlife, wood-working, and church activities—of which he was a long-time member at Shiloh Evangelical Free Church. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Joyce, parents Alfred and Mabel, brother Douglas, and sister Durell. Bruce leaves behind his loving wife Karla De Vlieger Block, children Kathy (and Doug) Scharfenberg, Dan (and DeAnn) Block, Martin (and Mary Jo) Block, and Laura (and Joe) Kulesza, stepchildren Konnie (and Paul) Peterson, Deborah (and Craig) Kosch, and Richard De Vlieger, fourteen grandchildren, and fifteen great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory- Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108. The funeral service will be private and available to others on Zoom on Saturday, October 31st, at 11:30 a.m. by using Meeting ID: 8575221550 and Passcode: 123. Interment at Willwood Burial Park, 7000 W. State Street, Rockford, IL. Those in attendance for any of the services will be required to wear masks and social distance. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bruce's name to the Carlos and Carrie Morales Missionary Fund at United World Mission - https://uwm.org/. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel
1860 South Mulford
Rockford, IL 61108
815-226-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory LTD - Mulford Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved