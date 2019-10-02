Home

POWERED BY

Services
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce E. Carter


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce E. Carter Obituary
Bruce E. Carter 1950—2019
Bruce E. Carter, 68, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home. He was born October 30, 1950 in Sterling, IL, the son of Earl and Jean (Miner) Carter. Bruce was a veteran serving in the National Guard. He married Linda J. Osborn in Geneseo, IL on April 1, 1977. Bruce worked at International Paper from 1990 to 2017. He enjoyed Nascar, golf, Jeopardy, recumbent bike riding and playing with his granddaughter, Lacey.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda; son, Benjamin E. Carter (Charlie Liu) of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Jamie J. Weisse; granddaughter, Lacey A. Carr-Weisse; sisters, Sandi (Ken) Douglas and Connie (Rick) Laleman; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, in the name of Bruce E. Carter. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now