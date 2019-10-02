|
Bruce E. Carter 1950—2019
Bruce E. Carter, 68, of Rockford, passed away Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at his home. He was born October 30, 1950 in Sterling, IL, the son of Earl and Jean (Miner) Carter. Bruce was a veteran serving in the National Guard. He married Linda J. Osborn in Geneseo, IL on April 1, 1977. Bruce worked at International Paper from 1990 to 2017. He enjoyed Nascar, golf, Jeopardy, recumbent bike riding and playing with his granddaughter, Lacey.
Survivors include his loving wife, Linda; son, Benjamin E. Carter (Charlie Liu) of San Francisco, CA; daughter, Jamie J. Weisse; granddaughter, Lacey A. Carr-Weisse; sisters, Sandi (Ken) Douglas and Connie (Rick) Laleman; several nieces and nephews.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 6, 2019 in Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, 4311 N. Mulford Road, Loves Park with a visitation from 1:00 p.m. until time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, IL 60674, in the name of Bruce E. Carter. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019