Bruce Lantow 1934—2020
Bruce W. Lantow, 85, passed away peacefully in his home on June 1, 2020. He was born to Mabel and Ernest Lantow in Rockford, Illinois on June 3, 1934. He shared his childhood with his older brother, David. Bruce was the president of his high school class at Rockford East High School from where he graduated in 1952. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin - Madison where he played basketball, was a member of Kappa Psi, and received his degree in pharmacy. He voluntarily enlisted in the U.S. Army Medical Corp in 1957, earned the rank of First Lieutenant, and remained in the Army Reserves until 1964. Bruce then joined his father, filling prescriptions at Lantow's Pharmacy which opened in 1929. He took over ownership in the 1970's and tirelessly maintained the family's business until 1999 when he had to emotionally close the doors due to the immense difficulty for family-owned pharmacies to survive among large corporations. Bruce married Trudy Ahrens on February 28, 1976 at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Rockford, Illinois. Bruce was a very generous and selfless man and put great importance upon his time volunteering with the Salvation Army and the Lion's Club for whom he sold roses for Rose Day and was an active member for 55 years. He loved spending time with family and many pets over his lifetime. Throughout his life he enjoyed outdoor activities from skiing, to camping, to gardening, to playing a variety of sports, especially basketball, tennis, and golf. He was a big Cubs, Bears, and Badgers fan! Spirituality was also important to Bruce and he was a life-long Lutheran. Bruce was predeceased by his parents, Ernest W. Lantow and Mabel G. Lantow; his brother, David L. Lantow; his first wife, Gail L. Brunken. Bruce is survived by his wife, Trudy E. Lantow; his children, Steve, Leslie, Susan, and Amanda Lantow; his grandson, Scott Lantow; and many loving in-laws. In lieu of flowers, please donate, if you wish, to Alzheimer's Research, the Salvation Army, or Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary. There will be no service due to COVID-19. Memorial to be determined. Private burial at Arlington Cemetery, Rockford, Illinois with Jonathon Banister officiating. We invite you to share condolences online at www.andersonfcs.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.