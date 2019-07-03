|
|
Bruce Lawrence Knutsson 1952—2019
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Bruce Lawrence Knutsson, our devoted and loving father and friend. On Father's Day, June 16, 2019 Bruce called "Next" on the basketball court upstairs, in the presence of his daughter, youngest son and daughter-in-law.
Born in Rockford, Bruce graduated from Rockford Guilford High School in 1970 where he was an All-Conference Safety who held the interception record for over 20 years. Bruce attended Drake University and later enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and spent 13 months fighting in the Vietnam War. After being honorably discharged, he attended the University of Illinois where he earned a Bachelor's degree.
Predeceased by his mother, Norma (Powers) Bender. Bruce leaves behind his father, Roger and his older brother John. He is also survived by his children David, Eliza, and Lawrence and grandchildren, Alijah, Rajah, and Delilah. He also leaves behind his best friend and canine companion, Gracie.
Before retiring, Bruce worked as a self-employed carpenter specializing in custom drapery installation in the mountains of Colorado, then later in general contracting. He displayed his craftmanship at the Rockford Country Club, Rockford University, and Catholic Diocese of Rockford as well as numerous homes and businesses in the area that will carry-on his legacy.
Bruce touched many lives with his love for sports and the game of basketball. During the Michael Jordan years, Bruce wore number 23 for his Rec League basketball team DWB (Dirty White Boys).
He served as the varsity head coach of the East High School Girls Basketball team where he coached his daughter and thought of the other team members as his own. After their first victory Bruce embraced Eliza that paralleled the day she was born.
Bruce, listed age 29, signed up with best friends and a combination of his three kids at any Gus Macker tournament. It was always a sight for people to see Eliza playing alongside her father on the men's court, but they quickly realized she held her own. In his last tournament playing alongside his sons, Bruce won the Red Hacker.
Bruce lived a life dedicated to his children, basketball, and enjoying life's moments. Bruce's passing on Father's Day was fitting as he devoted his life to his children and grandchildren through which he will live on. In his last gesture with his kids by his bedside, Bruce unexpectedly raised his arms into a final jump shot, as if to tell us all to Keep Shooting, to never give up and to always be ready for the next opportunity. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A celebration of Bruce's life will be held at Giovanni's on Saturday, July 27th, 4:00pm. Information regarding his memorial can also be found at Bruce Lawrence Knutsson Memorial Page on Facebook. Memorial contributions may be made care of Eliza Knutsson.
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 3 to July 7, 2019