Home

POWERED BY

Services
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
(815) 633-6010
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM
Delehanty Funeral Home - LOVES PARK
401 RIVER LN
Loves Park, IL 61111-5040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce Martin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Martin Sr.


1949 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruce Martin Sr. Obituary
Bruce Martin, Sr. 1949—2020
Bruce Elliott Martin, Sr., 70, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, January 8. Born April 20, 1949, in Monroe, WI, the son Elmer and Arline (Grady) Martin. Married Arlien Bondoy on October 22, 2003. Employed by Warner Lambert. Bruce loved electronics, ham radio, and playing the lotto. Survivors include his wife, Arlien; the mother of his boys, Colleen Brinkmeier; sons, Bruce "BJ" (Jenni) Martin, Jr. and Joey (Fiancee Amanda Allen) Brinkmeier; granddaughter, Neveah Martin; 10 siblings; numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends. Predeceased by daughter Erika Martin, in infancy; two brothers; and two sisters.
Service at 12 p.m., Monday, January 13th, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane. Burial in Rock Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -