Bruce Martin, Sr. 1949—2020
Bruce Elliott Martin, Sr., 70, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, January 8. Born April 20, 1949, in Monroe, WI, the son Elmer and Arline (Grady) Martin. Married Arlien Bondoy on October 22, 2003. Employed by Warner Lambert. Bruce loved electronics, ham radio, and playing the lotto. Survivors include his wife, Arlien; the mother of his boys, Colleen Brinkmeier; sons, Bruce "BJ" (Jenni) Martin, Jr. and Joey (Fiancee Amanda Allen) Brinkmeier; granddaughter, Neveah Martin; 10 siblings; numerous nieces and nephews and many close friends. Predeceased by daughter Erika Martin, in infancy; two brothers; and two sisters.
Service at 12 p.m., Monday, January 13th, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane. Burial in Rock Grove Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. For more information, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020