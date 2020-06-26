Bryce Eugene Bond 1948—2020
Bryce Eugene Bond, 72, of Freeport, died Monday, June 15, 2020 in his home surrounded by family. Bryce was born February 20, 1948 in Batavia, Iowa, the son of Charles and Edna (Shadden) Bond. Bryce met the love of his life Gail Stewart on August 25, 1990. They married on January 16, 1991. He served in the U.S. Army for 20 years, where he earned two Purple Hearts. Bryce worked for 22 years for the US Postal System where he was a city carrier. He enjoyed being in the outdoors, fishing and shooting. Bryce loved all animals especially his horses and dogs. He was a big John Wayne fan. Bryce had a huge heart and could not stand to see anyone hungry. He loved his family above all else. Surviving is his wife Gail Bond; sons, Donald Listenberger, Michael Listenberger (fiancée Kimberly), Shawn Listenberger and Robbie (Laura) DeShepper; daughters, Jo-Dell (Barry) Reithmeier, Terry (Erik) Wirtz, and Bambi (Jason) McQueary; sister, Lenna Hayden; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Bryce was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Marvin Bond and Walter Bond; sister, Reitha Charlene Guffy. Family services will be held. A memorial has been established in his memory. Please sign Bryce's guestbook and share a memory at www.burketubbs.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 26 to Jun. 28, 2020.